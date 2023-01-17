Dr. Paul Leo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Leo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Leo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Leo works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Spine and Orthopedics9005 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 963-0526Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leo?
Dr. Leo always takes the time to make sure I understand everything. And always answers all the questions I have.
About Dr. Paul Leo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, German
- 1821006123
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Program|The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
- Lincoln Medical and Mentel Health Program|New York College
- State University of New York Downstate School of Medicine|State University Of New York Health Science Center-(Brooklyn)
- State University of New York Downstate School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leo speaks German.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.