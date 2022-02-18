Overview of Dr. Paul Leong, MD

Dr. Paul Leong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Leong works at Sistine Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA, Greensburg, PA and Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.