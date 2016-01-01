Overview of Dr. Paul Lerner, MD

Dr. Paul Lerner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.



Dr. Lerner works at Paul Lerner MD PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.