Dr. Paul Levins, MD
Dr. Paul Levins, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Ucla Health Dermatology in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
- 2 200 Med Plz Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4321
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr. Levins intermittently ever since moving to Los Angeles a few years ago. He's fantastic: knowledgeable, experienced (many years at Harvard), and funny. I'd say he's one of the best doctors I've ever had.
About Dr. Paul Levins, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Levins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levins has seen patients for Ringworm, Rash and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levins speaks Japanese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levins.
