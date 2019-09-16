See All General Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Dr. Paul Levy, DO

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Centerville, OH
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Levy, DO

Dr. Paul Levy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Kettering Health Troy.

Dr. Levy works at Providence General Surgeons in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levy's Office Locations

    7700 Washington Village Dr Ste 130, Centerville, OH 45459 (937) 433-8060
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Kettering Health Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2019
    Only Dr I've ever had that takes his time, listens, doesnt rush & explains everything & answers all questions. Medicine needs more Drs like him!
    — Sep 16, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Levy, DO

    General Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1760639884
    Education & Certifications

    Grandview/ Sothview Hospitals
    Grandview Med Ctr
    Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
    Miami
