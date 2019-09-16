Overview of Dr. Paul Levy, DO

Dr. Paul Levy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Kettering Health Troy.



Dr. Levy works at Providence General Surgeons in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.