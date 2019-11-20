See All Psychiatrists in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Portsmouth, NH
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD

Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Lidstrom works at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lidstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Addiction Recovery Service
    1145 Sagamore Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 431-6703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr Lindstrom is definitely the best doctor I’ve had. He is genuinely interested in what I share with him in our monthly appointments. We not only talk about the medication I am on; we talk about general life concerns - most specially, philosophy. The interest in philosophy is what sold me on him early on. He doesn’t accept the obvious. He digs to find the deeper meaning in all aspects of life. I can honestly say that he has had a definite impact on my thought patterns and general worldview in a positive way. I would recommend him to anyone and hope that he continues to practice medicine for many years to come.
    MO — Nov 20, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD
    About Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558495390
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lidstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lidstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lidstrom works at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Lidstrom’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lidstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lidstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lidstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lidstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

