Dr. Lidstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD
Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Lidstrom works at
Dr. Lidstrom's Office Locations
Addiction Recovery Service1145 Sagamore Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-6703
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lindstrom is definitely the best doctor I’ve had. He is genuinely interested in what I share with him in our monthly appointments. We not only talk about the medication I am on; we talk about general life concerns - most specially, philosophy. The interest in philosophy is what sold me on him early on. He doesn’t accept the obvious. He digs to find the deeper meaning in all aspects of life. I can honestly say that he has had a definite impact on my thought patterns and general worldview in a positive way. I would recommend him to anyone and hope that he continues to practice medicine for many years to come.
About Dr. Paul Lidstrom, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1558495390
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lidstrom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lidstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lidstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lidstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lidstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lidstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.