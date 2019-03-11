Dr. Paul Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lin, MD
Dr. Paul Lin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
Huntington Perinatal Group Inc.10 Congress St Ste 511, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 867-6700
-
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (310) 625-7225
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally caring doctor.
About Dr. Paul Lin, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1083619100
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
