See All Oncologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Paul Lin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Lin, MD

Oncology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Lin, MD

Dr. Paul Lin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Lin works at Huntington Perinatal Group Inc. in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Perinatal Group Inc.
    10 Congress St Ste 511, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 867-6700
  2. 2
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 625-7225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Open
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?

    Mar 11, 2019
    Exceptionally caring doctor.
    — Mar 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Lin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Lin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lin to family and friends

    Dr. Lin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Lin, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083619100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Huntington Perinatal Group Inc. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Lin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.