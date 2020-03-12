Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lin, MD
Dr. Paul Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
1
Seattle Reproductive Medicine1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 301-5000
2
Nw Center for Reproductive Science12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (206) 301-5000
3
Seattle Reproductive Medicine3055 112th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (888) 599-5090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Good more satisfaction with dr paul
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770676660
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Baystate Medical Center, Western Campus Of Tufts University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Columbia University
