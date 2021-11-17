Dr. Paul Liva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Liva, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Liva, MD
Dr. Paul Liva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Liva works at
Dr. Liva's Office Locations
Hackensack Eye Care Center385 Prospect Ave Ste 300, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-5191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liva?
Dr Liva was an amazing help to me. I had an emergency eye situation - a bad infection - and he cared for me quickly and professionally! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!
About Dr. Paul Liva, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1245293877
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liva has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liva speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.