Overview of Dr. Paul Lleva, MD

Dr. Paul Lleva, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Lleva works at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.