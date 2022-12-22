Overview of Dr. Paul Loar III, MD

Dr. Paul Loar III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.



Dr. Loar III works at Texas Oncology PA in Austin, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.