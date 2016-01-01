Dr. Lochhead accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Lochhead, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Lochhead, MB CHB is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Lochhead works at
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7411Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital Crohns and Colitis Center165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2426
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396194411
Dr. Lochhead works at
Dr. Lochhead has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lochhead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
