Dr. Paul Loethen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Loethen works at Saint Anthony's Physician Group in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.