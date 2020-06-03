Dr. Loethen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Loethen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Loethen, MD
Dr. Paul Loethen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Loethen works at
Dr. Loethen's Office Locations
Saint Anthony's Physician Group General Surgery2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 305, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-9024
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Used him for a hernia surgery and wife used to remove a growth. Believe him to be one of the best surgeons in the country. Explained entire procedure and options available. Excellent touch and barely any evidence of where surgery was done.
About Dr. Paul Loethen, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1053595538
Education & Certifications
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loethen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loethen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loethen has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loethen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Loethen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loethen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loethen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loethen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.