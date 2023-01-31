Overview of Dr. Paul Lomeo, DO

Dr. Paul Lomeo, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Lomeo works at West Shore ENT and Allergy in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.