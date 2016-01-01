See All Psychiatrists in Florence, SC
Dr. Paul Lowe, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Florence, SC
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Lowe, MD

Dr. Paul Lowe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.

Dr. Lowe works at PAUL LOWE MD in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Lowe MD
    656 S Coit St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 472-5148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

About Dr. Paul Lowe, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1134224405
Education & Certifications

  • Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
  • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
  • Psychiatry
