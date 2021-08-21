See All Podiatrists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Elk Grove Village, IL
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM

Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Lucas works at Ankle And Foot Surgery Llc in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Lucas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amanda Bozich Dpm
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 207, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 228-6543
  2. 2
    Miller Foot Center
    500 W Central Rd Ste 110, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-8202
  3. 3
    Lawndale Family Health Center
    1108 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 722-2712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?

    Aug 21, 2021
    He solved my problem within 5 weeks with a simple set of x rays.Had surgery said wouldn’t have any more problems.He answered my questions and generally concerned at. helping his patients.
    John L — Aug 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lucas to family and friends

    Dr. Lucas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lucas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM.

    About Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497741508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Lucas, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.