Dr. Paul Lucky, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (16)
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Lucky, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lucky works at Robert E. Weltman in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Robert E. Weltman
    Robert E. Weltman
10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 402, Montgomery, OH 45242
    Dermatology Associates
    Dermatology Associates
7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 312, Cincinnati, OH 45230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jul 11, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr Lucky for many many years. He is a great doctor and I feel fortunate that my PC referred me to him. As much as I love this doctor I have to agree with many others that they do have the worst office staff I have ever come in contact with. They are rude, unhelpful, and in many cases have no idea what they are doing. He is such a nice man maybe they take advantage of it. I don't know but he needs to crack the whip and get a good office manager.
    Bj — Jul 11, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Lucky, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720119068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lucky has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

