Dr. Paul Lucky, MD
Dr. Paul Lucky, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Robert E. Weltman10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 402, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 579-9191
Dermatology Associates7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 312, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have been seeing Dr Lucky for many many years. He is a great doctor and I feel fortunate that my PC referred me to him. As much as I love this doctor I have to agree with many others that they do have the worst office staff I have ever come in contact with. They are rude, unhelpful, and in many cases have no idea what they are doing. He is such a nice man maybe they take advantage of it. I don’t know but he needs to crack the whip and get a good office manager.
About Dr. Paul Lucky, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lucky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucky has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucky.
