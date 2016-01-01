Dr. Luisada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Luisada, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Luisada, MD
Dr. Paul Luisada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Luisada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Luisada's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Institute-Psy5537 Hempstead Way, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 922-8484
-
2
Palmer, Richard Roy MD2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 206, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 360-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luisada?
About Dr. Paul Luisada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1689601593
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luisada accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luisada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luisada works at
Dr. Luisada has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luisada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luisada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luisada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luisada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luisada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.