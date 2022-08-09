See All Psychiatrists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Paul Luther, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Santa Cruz, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Luther, MD

Dr. Paul Luther, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Luther works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luther's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 462-7760
  2. 2
    Behavioral Health Care Inc.
    1663 Dominican Way Ste 214, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 713-5011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nicole — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Luther, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437184660
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center / UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, Psychiatry and Neurology
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Luther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luther has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luther works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Luther’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

