Overview of Dr. Paul Luther, MD

Dr. Paul Luther, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Luther works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.