Dr. Paul Luu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Luu, MD

Dr. Paul Luu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Luu works at Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Luu Ps Inc
    5420 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 723-2889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Spider Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    About Dr. Paul Luu, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1124100672
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luu works at Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Luu’s profile.

    Dr. Luu has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

