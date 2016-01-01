Dr. Paul Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Luu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Luu, MD
Dr. Paul Luu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Luu's Office Locations
Paul Luu Ps Inc5420 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118 Directions (206) 723-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Luu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124100672
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luu speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
