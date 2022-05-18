Overview

Dr. Paul Lynch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at Chance Moore, DC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.