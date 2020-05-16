Overview of Dr. Paul Lyon, MD

Dr. Paul Lyon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Lyon works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.