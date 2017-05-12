Dr. Paul M Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul M Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul M Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Locations
Los Angeles Gastroenterology Group266 S Harvard Blvd Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (213) 387-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul M Choi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Korean
- 1679650675
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
