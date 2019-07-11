Dr. Maertens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Maertens, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Maertens, MD
Dr. Paul Maertens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Maertens works at
Dr. Maertens' Office Locations
University of South Alabama Physicians Group1601 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 660-5108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Usa Health Children's & Women's Hospital1700 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 405-5147
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. maertens! He is very kind and gentle with our son! Thank GOD for his knowledge of the issues with our son! Appt was at 2:20, we were in the back at 2:15!
About Dr. Paul Maertens, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maertens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maertens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maertens works at
Dr. Maertens speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maertens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maertens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maertens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maertens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.