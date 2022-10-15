Dr. Paul Magda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Magda, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Magda, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty186-03 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty72-06 Northern Boulevard 2nd Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We feel in such good hands with Dr Magda. He spent over an hour with us at his office to do an exam, thoroughly explain options and answer all our questions. He listened and was respectful of our wishes. Beyond that, he follows up consistently by phone and text. He’s been so responsive and genuinely caring.
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1750353561
- Neurology
Dr. Magda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magda speaks Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Magda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magda.
