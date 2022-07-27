See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD

Gynecology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD

Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Magtibay works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magtibay's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760467252
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magtibay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Magtibay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Magtibay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Magtibay works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Magtibay’s profile.

Dr. Magtibay has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magtibay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Magtibay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magtibay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magtibay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magtibay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

