Overview of Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD

Dr. Paul Magtibay, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.



Dr. Magtibay works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

