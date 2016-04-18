Overview

Dr. Paul Maher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Maher works at Southern California Heart Specs in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.