Dr. Paul Maher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Maher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Maher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Pasadena55 E California Blvd Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a problem, he took it seriously and assisted in getting things done. I refer my patients to him as well.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
