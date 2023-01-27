See All Hand Surgeons in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD
Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (78)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD

Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Mahoney works at Phoenix Hand Surgery in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahoney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Hand Surgery
    7972 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 360-4263
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - Peoria
    6760 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E110, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 846-7614
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Definitely worth the wait...he listens to you, and answers all questions and concerns. He is amazing and I will go back.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Mahoney, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518906544
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert, Kutz, and Assoc
    Residency
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lousiana State U
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
