Dr. Paul Makela, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Makela, MD
Dr. Paul Makela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their residency with Hutzel Hosp
Dr. Makela works at
Dr. Makela's Office Locations
Westside Obstetrics, Gynecology & Urogynecology36650 5 Mile Rd # STE101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor and surgeon. I can not express in words what he has done for me. He went above and beyond any expectations a person could have making my surgery, (hysterectomy, bladder sling and more), possible and fast. I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Paul Makela, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689750465
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makela has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Makela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.