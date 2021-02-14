Overview of Dr. Paul Malcharek, MD

Dr. Paul Malcharek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Malcharek works at HSHS Medical Group - Maryville in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.