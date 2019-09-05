See All Podiatrists in Utica, MI
Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Utica, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM

Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Utica, MI. 

Dr. Mallamo works at Regency Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Utica, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mallamo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regency Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
    7700 McClellan St, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 356-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Paul Mallamo, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548385156
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mallamo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mallamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mallamo works at Regency Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Utica, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mallamo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallamo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallamo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

