Dr. Paul Manadan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Manadan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
New Millennium Pain and Spine Medicine17543 HILLSIDE AVE, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (646) 397-3343
New Millennium Pain and Spine Medicine9017 Jamaica Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421 Directions (646) 397-3343
New Millennium Pain and Spine Medicine10216 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (646) 397-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Manadan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285677674
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Summa Health System
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manadan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manadan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manadan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.