Dr. Paul Manadan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Manadan works at New Millennium Pain and Spine Medicine in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Woodhaven, NY and Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.