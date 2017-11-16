See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Paul Mann, MD

Neonatal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Paul Mann, MD

Dr. Paul Mann, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Mann works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Neonatal Tachycardia
Rash
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Neonatal Tachycardia
Rash

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 16, 2017
Dr Mann was there when our son was born at 24wks-he was incredible. Saved our sons life a few times with just adjusting his vent, using alternate therapy to oxygen, he always saved the day. Even checked on our son during his honeymoon!!! We love this "MANN" and will never forget his words or the love he showed our son during the hardest time of our lives. Bless u Paul, you are an amazing Dr and always have a place in our hearts~ Jayce & Co. ;)
Jayce Taber-Massey in Marysville, WA — Nov 16, 2017
About Dr. Paul Mann, MD

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1316088743
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

