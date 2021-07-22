Overview of Dr. Paul Mantia, MD

Dr. Paul Mantia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Mantia works at Contemporary Obgyn Health Care LLC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.