Dr. Paul Mantia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Contemporary Obgyn Health Care LLC9411 59th Ave Apt A10, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 651-2002
- 2 45 E End Ave Apt 7C, New York, NY 10028 Directions (718) 651-2002
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mantia is one of the most caring, knowledgeable and patient physicians. I've been a patient of his for 15 + years . After visiting other Drs in Manhattan when Dr Mantia relocated to Queens full time , I decided to travel from Manhattan to visit Dr Mantia and I know I made the right decision.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Italian
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
