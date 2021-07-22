See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Paul Mantia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Mantia, MD

Dr. Paul Mantia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Mantia works at Contemporary Obgyn Health Care LLC in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mantia's Office Locations

    Contemporary Obgyn Health Care LLC
    9411 59th Ave Apt A10, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 651-2002
    45 E End Ave Apt 7C, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 651-2002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr Mantia is one of the most caring, knowledgeable and patient physicians. I've been a patient of his for 15 + years . After visiting other Drs in Manhattan when Dr Mantia relocated to Queens full time , I decided to travel from Manhattan to visit Dr Mantia and I know I made the right decision.
    Peter Falciglia — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Mantia, MD
    About Dr. Paul Mantia, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Chinese and Italian
    • 1497830277
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Mantia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mantia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mantia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

