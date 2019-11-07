Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM
Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Marciano works at
Dr. Marciano's Office Locations
Academy Foot Ankle Specialists1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy foot & ankle specialists at hurst809 W Harwood Rd Ste 202, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 424-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Keller4444 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy foot & ankle specialists at Flowermound5810 Long Prairie Rd Ste 400, Flowermound, TX 75028 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists6501 Precinct Line Rd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (817) 424-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marciano and his assistant Ashley are wonderful ! They are both very kind, patient and caring. Dr Marciano thoroughly explained my issue to me and provided me with my available options. There is an article about him posted on the wall in the lobby. In the article, he says he treats his patients as if they are family. And, he truly does. A coworker referred me to Dr Marciano and I am so grateful to her for the referral. He and his staff are the best !
About Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center Attn: Wilda Borrell
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
