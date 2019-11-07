Overview of Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM

Dr. Paul Marciano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Marciano works at Academy Foot and Ankle in Southlake, TX with other offices in Hurst, TX, Fort Worth, TX, Flowermound, TX and North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.