Dr. Marcincin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Marcincin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Marcincin, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Marcincin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul Marcincin, MD2597 Schoenersville Rd Ste 303, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 861-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcincin?
Dr. Marcincin is my favorite doctor of all times. He’s down-to-earth, extremely knowledgeable, and puts his patients at ease. And when my son had NO insurance, this wonderful doctor charged a nominal fee. How rare is that?
About Dr. Paul Marcincin, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386639698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcincin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcincin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcincin works at
Dr. Marcincin has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcincin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcincin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcincin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcincin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcincin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.