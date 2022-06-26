Dr. Margulies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Margulies, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Margulies, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 444 Community Dr Ste 312, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This office is very well organized -Dr. Margulies is always on time, sees you for your check up, and then you get blood drawn in the next room, no need to go anywhere else for the draw. Then he calls you personally as soon as he gets the blood results. I've been to around 5 other endocrinologists before and I always had to chase them over the phone to get my results, they would never have the courtesy to call me. He took the time to listen to my concerns in managing my Graves Disease. Only thing is he doesn't take insurance so visits are expensive for me but I've gotten much more here than when I was seeing endos at the big group offices like Northwell, Columbia, Nyu who took my insurance.
About Dr. Paul Margulies, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1407840168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
