Dr. Paul Martinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Martinelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Martinelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Martinelli works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Skin Surgery Center, P.A3585 National Dr Ste 150, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (469) 467-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinelli?
Fantastic doctor I completely trust. My second surgery with him and each time felt very informed and as comfortable as possible.
About Dr. Paul Martinelli, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194813543
Education & Certifications
- Dermatologic Surgery Center Of Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Christus St Joseph Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Yale University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinelli works at
Dr. Martinelli has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinelli speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.