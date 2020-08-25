Overview of Dr. Paul Masci, DO

Dr. Paul Masci, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Masci works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.