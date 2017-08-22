Dr. Paul Maton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Maton, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Maton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from London Hosp Med Coll and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Maton works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maton is exceptional. My husband was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and subsequently lost his colon about a year later. He was very patient with us, very empathetic, and very helpful, as was his nurse Ellie. They made a very hard situation relatively easy, much easier than I would have imagined something like that would be. Thank you, Dr Maton and Ellie, for everything.
About Dr. Paul Maton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Guys Hospital
- London U Hosps
- London Hosp
- London Hosp Med Coll
- University of London
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Maton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.