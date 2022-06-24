Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Maurer, MD
Dr. Paul Maurer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Neurosurgery - Ridgeway Suite 4602655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 460, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 581-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I am so thankful for Dr Maurer performing the spinal stenosis surgery on me. It was a wonderful experience to have him help me with my situation and correct it. My L4 and L5 were causing pressure on my nerve causing me discomfort and pain. Dr Maurer was very insightful and he explained everything with patiences and helping me and my wife understand what was going on with my spine and what he was going to do to elevate the pain and correct my spine. He was very friendly and thoughtful before the surgery explaining again what he would be doing. The surgery went smoothly and afterward explained to us that my prognosis look very good for a normal active lifestyle that I had. Thank you Dr Maurer. God blessed you with this gift and you have used it to help others.
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Maurer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.