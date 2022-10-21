Overview

Dr. Paul Mayeda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Mayeda works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Lakeshore Totem Lake in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.