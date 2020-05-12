Overview of Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM

Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Mayo works at Paul R Mayo, DPM, Central Valley Foot & Ankle in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.