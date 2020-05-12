Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM
Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mayo's Office Locations
Paul R Mayo, DPM, Central Valley Foot & Ankle116 N Akers St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 636-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is awesome. Most importantly he is not a Giant fan! Gives direct answers and his appointments are on time!
About Dr. Paul Mayo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayo speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
