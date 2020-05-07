Overview of Dr. Paul Mayor, MD

Dr. Paul Mayor, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Mayor works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.