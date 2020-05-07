See All Oncologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Paul Mayor, MD

Oncology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Mayor, MD

Dr. Paul Mayor, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.

Dr. Mayor works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 494-1510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • IU Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2020
    Very thorough, answered all questions and calls as promised. An altogether kind person but most importantly a skilled surgeon. I felt I was in good hands as soon as I walked in his door.
    Jane Dickerson — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Mayor, MD

    • Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851685838
    Education & Certifications

    • OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayor works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mayor’s profile.

    Dr. Mayor has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mayor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.