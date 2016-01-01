Dr. Paul Mazanec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazanec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mazanec, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Mazanec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Mazanec works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Hro9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
3
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
4
Gvo317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
5
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
6
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Mazanec, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831171081
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazanec has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazanec accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazanec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mazanec has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazanec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazanec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazanec.
