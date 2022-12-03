Overview of Dr. Paul Mazaris, MD

Dr. Paul Mazaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Mazaris works at SHMG Neurosurgery - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.