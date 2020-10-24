Dr. Paul Mazur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mazur, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Mazur, MD
Dr. Paul Mazur, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mazur's Office Locations
MountainView Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 962-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mitral valve repair and a hole in my heart repaired. Dr Mazur is the absolute best Surgeon I believe that I could have had to help me through the most unsettling time in my life. And his office assistant Clara is very caring and helpful. I was very blessed to have Dr Mazur as my surgeon.
About Dr. Paul Mazur, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366641375
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ|University of Southern CA
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazur has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazur speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mazur can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.