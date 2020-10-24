Overview of Dr. Paul Mazur, MD

Dr. Paul Mazur, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mazur works at MountainView Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.