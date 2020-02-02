Overview of Dr. Paul McAfee, MD

Dr. Paul McAfee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. McAfee works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.