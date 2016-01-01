Dr. Paul McClain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McClain, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul McClain, MD
Dr. Paul McClain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. McClain works at
Dr. McClain's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Urology Baldwin2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClain?
About Dr. Paul McClain, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1235470261
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClain works at
Dr. McClain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.