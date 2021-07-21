Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCluskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD
Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
Dr. McCluskey works at
Dr. McCluskey's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Autism Center137 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 255-3555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCluskey?
Dr. Mcclusky is kind, professional, and talented. I had a breast augmentation a month ago and he has quickly addressed all of my concerns while working diligently to ensure that I was happy with my surgery. I would recommend him to anyone! A month post op and I’m loving my results and newfound confidence. Dr. Mcclusky is honest and does not overcharge his patients. I was originally hesitant because his services were well cheaper than other Atlanta surgeons but I have absolutely no regrets! Thank you Dr. Mcclusky!!!!
About Dr. Paul McCluskey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881898344
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCluskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCluskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCluskey works at
Dr. McCluskey speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McCluskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCluskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCluskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCluskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.